Home is a total loss after Debary fire, officials say

Firefighters rushed to a DeBary home during the early hours of Monday morning to put out a fire.

The Fire Marshal said that the fire started just before 2 a.m. on Monday. units from all over the county, including DeBary, Orange City, and the Volusia County Fire Rescue, responded to the scene.

One grandma and grandson were inside the home at the time of the fire, the Fire Marshal confirmed. The grandma is okay but the grandson has been taken to the hospital. FOX 35 is working to find out his condition.

The inside of the home is charred and the Fire Marshal told FOX 35 that it is a total loss.

MORE NEWS: Widow of slain officer seeking joyful life while honoring husband's memory

Advertisement

The Fire Marshall is still working to discover the cause of the fire.

Tune in to Good Day Orlando on FOX 35 for the latest developments on what caused the fire and the grandson's condition.