'Hoarder house' goes up in flames in Titusville in overnight fire, officials say

A "hoarder house" in Titusville went up in flames early Friday morning, officials said.

The Titusville Fire Department said its firefighters responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the residence at 4830 Barna Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the home was fully involved.

Firefighters faced multiple challenges because of the home's state and condition of the heavy fire load, authorities said.

The State Fire Marshal is at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries from the fire and is receiving treatment.

Crews will remain at the scene until an investigation is complete.