Highs to only reach the 60s for much of Central Florida as cold front moves through

Start the coffee and give the kids a sweater.

A cold front moving through the state is bringing Central Florida some Fall-like temperatures on Wednesday.

"Temperatures are going to be staying in the 60s. It's going to be breezy. We've got wind developing out of the northeast," said Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "Temperatures in Orlando topping off around 68-degrees."

The chilliest temperatures are to the north with folks in Pensacola and Tallhassee waking up to temperatures in the 30s! A freezing warning is in effect until 9:00 a.m. for the Panhandle.

The cold will stick around Wednesday night into Thursday.

"Overnight lows: 40s, 50s, and 60s. We're looking at 49 in Gainesville tonight, 63 in Sanford."

On Thursday, it should warm back up to the 70s. By Friday, rain chances increase to 70-percent. If you enjoy cool mornings, Central Florida is forecast to see wake-up temperatures in the 50s on Saturday through Tuesday.

