Hernando County deputies investigating after 30 cats found living in deplorable conditions

Criminal charges are pending against a Hernando County resident who had 30 cats living in deplorable conditions, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous call regarding numerous cats that were being kept in the garage at a residence on Spring Hill Drive. The caller believed the cats were not being cared for properly.

Upon arrival, AEOs spoke with a person inside the residence who allowed them entry into the garage. Inside the AEOs observed approximately 30 cats living in deplorable conditions.

Investigators said there was no food or water available for the cats, and the numerous litter boxes were overflowing. There was little to no ventilation in the garage for the cats, and the smell of ammonia was overwhelming.

AEOs removed all of the cats from the residence. The cats will be taken to Hernando County Animal Services and will be evaluated by the veterinarian.

Deputies are actively investigating this incident and criminal charges are pending.