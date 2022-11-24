Here's when you can watch the next rocket launch from Florida's Space Coast

After weather scrubbed the launch this week, SpaceX will try again this Saturday to send a resupply mission to the International Space Station from Florida.

The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission is set to lift off at 2:20 p.m. ET. on Saturday, Nov. 26 from the Kennedy Space Center.

The mission is filled with cutting edge science and health experiments – one of those involves growing dwarf tomatoes! NASA previously grew leafy greens and this is the next step.

"The science would benefit humans on the ground and humans as they venture out into space for long duration human space travel."

When the launch happens, you can watch it in the FOX 35 News App or online at FOX35Orlando.com for live coverage.