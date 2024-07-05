Here's how you can party with Meghan Trainor on Royal Caribbean's new Florida-based ship

Get ready for the ultimate summer celebration as Royal Caribbean hosts GRAMMY-winning artist Meghan Trainor aboard the brand-new Utopia of the Seas.

The 3-night celebration kicks off on July 15 and includes a live performance onboard by Trainor while the ship is docked at Royal Caribbean’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

The cruise line announced that 52 lucky fans will have the opportunity to participate in the celebrations.

To enter the giveaway, you must follow Royal Caribbean on Instagram, tag a travel buddy in the comments and use the hashtags #utopiaoftheseas and #sweepstakes.

The giveaway is taking place from July 5 until 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 7.

Why is Trainor hosting a party on the ship?

Royal Caribbean chose her as the godmother of the new ship. She will officially name the ship Utopia during the weekend getaway, something she said is "an incredible honor."

"The best part is that we get to bring that weekend energy to the stage with my family and fans. What’s better than being on vacation with the people you love and dancing to your favorite music? Let’s make some beautiful memories and get this party started," Trainor said in a statement.

Utopia will make its official debut to the public on July 19 in Port Canaveral.

The ship comes on the heels of Royal Caribbean’s unprecedented launch of the world's largest cruise ship, Icon of the Seas, in Miami earlier this year.

Utopia is considered the second-largest cruise ship in the world, measuring 1,188 feet long, 211 feet wide, and featuring 18 decks to accommodate 5,668 guests.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Royal Caribbean Utopia of the Sea swimming pool. [Credit: Royal Caribbean International]

Officials said the ship will be the first Oasis Class ship tailored exclusively for weekend getaways. It will offer 3 and 4-night vacations to tropical destinations such as Nassau, Bahamas, the cruise line's private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Cozumel, Mexico, according to Royal Caribbean's website.

The ship will feature:

Royal Railway – a first-of-its-kind immersive train car restaurant

Caribbean-inspired tiki bar called Pesky Parrott

More than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges

Five swimming pools and three waterslides

Two casinos for a Vegas-style vacay

A FlowRider surf simulator, rock climbing wall, mini golf, an indoor ice arena

The longest dry slide at sea

Entertaining shows across air, ice, water and stage

Utopia will join her sister ships, Wonder of the Seas and Voyager-class Adventure of the Seas, establishing Port Canaveral as the homeport for two of the world’s largest three ships.