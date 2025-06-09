In Florida, drivers can personalize their vehicles with specialty license plates that support a wide range of causes, organizations, and interests.

The state offers more than 100 different designs, with proceeds from each plate benefiting the associated organization. Since the program’s inception, millions of dollars have been raised to support these groups.

As of June 1, nearly 2.28 million Florida drivers had specialty license plates, according to newly released data.

Here are the 15 most popular designs, ranked in order of largest sales:

1. Endless Summer

2. Helping Sea Turtles Survive

3. University of Florida

4. Miami Heat

5. Florida State University

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Save the Manatee

8. Vets of the U.S. Armed Forces

9. Walt Disney World

10. Protect Wild Dolphins

11. Marine Corps

12. Save Our Seas

13. Gadsden Flag

14. Army

15. Protect Our Oceans

Here are Florida's most popular specialty license plates, as of June 1, 2025, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. (Credit: Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles) Expand

To explore all the specialty license plates available in Florida, see the document below: