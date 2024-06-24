Here are the most Instagrammed places in Florida: study

If you want to capture a stunning selfie in one of Florida's most scenic spots this summer, you're in luck!

A recent study by BonusFinder identified the Everglades National Park, Wynwood Walls, and Walt Disney World Resort as the top three most Instagrammed landmarks in the Sunshine State.

ORLANDO, FL - MAY 31: Fireworks light up the sky above Cinderella's Castle during the daily Happily Ever After light and fireworks show at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World on May 31, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Expand

BonusFinder said it compared social media data of more than 2,700 landmarks in the country based on how often the place's hashtag was used online to determine the United States' most popular, picturesque attractions.

People take part in a boat tour in Everglades National Park, United States on May 6, 2024. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As of May, The Everglades ranked No. 1 in Florida due to it being tagged more than a million times on Instagram.

Miami, Florida, Wynwood Walls, teenagers taking photographs in front of murals. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Other locations included Central Florida's very own SeaWorld Orlando, The Kennedy Space Center and Universal Orlando Resort.

See a full list of the top 25 in Florida below:

Here are the top most Instagrammed places in Florida according to a BonusFinder story. (Credit: BonusFinder)

Read the complete study by clicking here.