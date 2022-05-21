Heavy rains today, could lead to possible flash floods

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today’s forecast high: 88 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 71 degrees





Main weather concerns: HEAVY RAIN! It's a FOX 35 IMPACT DAY. Heavy tropical moisture is pushing into the state from the South. This will bring periods of concentrated, heavy rain into the

viewing area mainly after 1-2pm this afternoon. If rain stays heavy over a certain area for an extended period of time, flash flooding is a possibility...this threat looks rather isolated but, possible in areas that saw heavy rain yesterday. Aside from the heavy rain, lightning will accompany the stronger areas of activity. Rain chances ease up late tonight with a few showers around through midnight. Rain totals through late Sunday will settle in the 1-3" range with a few areas feature locally higher amounts.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and humid before rain chances jump up after 1-2pm. Heavy rainfall and lightning will be likely for the afternoon and evening. Visitors at the theme parks are reminded that when thunder roars to head indoors. Rain could become quite heavy here as well. Don't forget your umbrella or poncho before you head out the door.



WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beach weather will be cloudy and humid to start the day. Rain chances will rise for the PM hours. Heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning will be the main threats during this time.There is also a moderate risk for rip currents, so make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand.



LOOKING AHEAD: Heavy rain is in the cards for the rest of the weekend. Chances ease a bit Sunday and for the beginning of next week. Highs remain warm and steamy, around 90 degrees and rain chances day to day around the 30% range. Don't forget to download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track the live radar right on your cell phone.