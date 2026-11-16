The Brief Central Florida could receive 4 to 6 inches of rain through Friday, Nov. 20, raising concerns about localized flooding. C communities in Volusia and Brevard counties are urging residents to prepare and offering free sandbags at designated locations. Residents should monitor weather alerts, protect their homes and avoid driving through flooded roads.



Central Florida residents are being urged to prepare for several days of potentially heavy rainfall as a weather system moves through the region this week, raising concerns about localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and neighborhoods still recovering from recent flooding.

Where to get sandbags

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecasts rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches in parts of the region through Friday, Nov. 20, with locally higher amounts possible.

Flooding in Edgewater (Courtesy Kimberly Penny)

Several local governments are monitoring conditions and coordinating preparations, including offering free sandbags to residents ahead of the anticipated rainfall.

Volusia County

Volusia County officials are encouraging residents, particularly those in low-lying coastal areas and near the St. Johns River and other waterways, to take precautions before the rain arrives.

Residents are encouraged to:

Review household emergency plans and make sure essential supplies, including food, water, medications and pet necessities, are available.

Clear leaves and debris from private drainage areas, when safe to do so, to help prevent localized drainage problems.

Avoid driving through standing water, which may be deeper than it appears and could conceal roadway damage.

Download the Volusia Emergency Management app for severe weather notifications and other emergency information.

County officials said they will continue monitoring the weather system in coordination with the National Weather Service and local and regional partners. Additional information will be provided as forecasts become more certain and potential impacts become clearer.

Daytona Beach

The city of Daytona Beach will distribute free sandbags to residents in anticipation of heavy rainfall and possible localized flooding.

Sandbags will be available at Bethune Point Park, 11 Bellevue Ave., during the following hours:

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Noon to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents should bring their own shovels to fill the bags. The limit is 10 sandbags per vehicle.

A limited number of city employees will be available to assist residents.

Additional flood preparation information is available at DaytonaBeach.gov.

Titusville

Titusville has opened a self-service sandbag filling station at 385 N. Singleton Ave. for city residents as rain chances increase along the coast.

The National Weather Service forecasts continued rain chances through the week, with coastal flooding among the concerns.

Empty sandbags and sand are available at the site, along with a limited number of shovels. Residents are asked to take only what they need so supplies remain available for others.

The station is not staffed. Residents must fill and load their own sandbags.

Brevard County, Cocoa and Melbourne

Brevard County residents can obtain free sandbags Tuesday, Nov. 17, at three distribution sites.

According to Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey, the sites will operate from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until dark, at the following locations:

Cocoa: Phantom Fireworks, 2725 W. King St., No. 520.

Melbourne: New Shiloh Christian Center, 3900 Sarno Road.

Brevard County Public Works is providing the sand, while the Brevard County Sheriff's Office will provide supervised inmate work crews to fill and load sandbags for residents.

Sandbags will be provided and filled on-site. Residents do not need to bring their own bags. The limit is 10 sandbags per vehicle.

Officials cautioned that distribution lines may close before 6 p.m. to allow crews to shut down operations on time.

Residents also can purchase sandbags at home improvement stores or use bags of dirt, mulch or playground sand as alternatives. Sandbags can also be filled with dirt from private property.

Officials reminded residents that taking sand from the beach to fill sandbags is illegal.

Brevard County will evaluate whether additional distribution operations are needed, depending on weather conditions.

Palm Bay

Palm Bay officials are continuing recovery efforts following the historic flooding Nov. 2 while preparing for another round of potentially heavy rainfall.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecasts additional rain beginning Monday, Nov. 16, and continuing throughout the week.

According to Brevard County Emergency Management, widespread rainfall totals of 4 to 6 inches are possible across Brevard County, with locally higher amounts in isolated areas.

With the ground still saturated from recent flooding and water levels elevated in area waterways, additional rainfall could increase the risk of localized flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and neighborhoods previously affected.

The city said it is monitoring weather conditions and coordinating with Brevard County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service. City departments are assessing conditions and preparing to respond to potential impacts as recovery operations continue.

Palm Bay, in partnership with Brevard County, will offer free sandbags at Eastern Florida State College's Palm Bay campus, 250 Community College Parkway SE.

Distribution is scheduled for:

Tuesday, Nov. 17: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 18: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additional information is available on the City of Palm Bay website.