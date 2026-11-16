Orlando weather: El Niño may bring heavy rainfall, flooding risk this week

The Brief A FOX 35 Storm Team Alert has been issued for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday due to the potential for heavy rainfall along the Atlantic coastline, which could lead to flooding. Timeline: Tuesday-Friday appear to be the best days for rain chances. Rainfall forecast: Weather forecast models predict 2-4" of rain, with some local totals forecast between 5"-7" of rain. There is also a risk for strong onshore winds, dangerous surf, and life-threatening rip currents along the beaches.



A FOX 35 Storm Team Alert has been issued for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as a slow-moving, El Niño-influenced weather pattern could bring multiple days of heavy rainfall to parts of the Atlantic coast, an area already hit hard by heavy rainfall and flooding in recent weeks.

The backstory:

Strong high pressure to our north and developing low pressure near the Bahamas will combine to produce persistent easterly winds, pulling deep Atlantic moisture into Florida. This could help create showers and storms, which could produce heavy bands of rain over Brevard County and other coastal areas, already slammed by heavy rainfall and flooding.

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This does NOT mean four straight days of flooding or nonstop rain. Instead, the concern is that heavy rain bands could repeatedly develop and move onshore, with different stretches of Florida's coastline experiencing heavy rainfall throughout the next several days.

Forecast: How much rain are we expecting?

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service has outlined a Marginal to Slight Risk (Level 1-2 of 4) for excessive rainfall each day Tuesday through Friday, with the greatest flooding potential along the coast south of Cape Canaveral, especially Wednesday and Thursday.

The latest computer models indicate rainfall totals of 2-4" are possible, with some areas seeing 5-7" of rain through Friday. Other models suggest some areas could see 12" of rain.

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Higher amounts of rain would be a major concern for those who live in Brevard County, which is already dealing with saturated lawns. With limited ability to absorb additional rainfall, water would quickly run off into streets, neighborhoods and drainage systems, which could lead to flooding.

Timeline: When does the rain arrive?

TODAY: We start the transition toward our wetter, windier pattern. Northeast winds increase to 15 mph with gusts of 20-25 mph, while scattered onshore showers become more likely later today and tonight. 30% chance of rain today. Highs around 75°.



TOMORROW: Rain coverage expands Tuesday, with showers becoming increasingly widespread. A few thunderstorms are possible. Locally torrential downpours, isolated 30-40 mph gusts near heavier showers and occasional lightning will be possible. 70% chance for rain. Highs in the mid-70s.



MIDWEEK: This period currently looks like the most concerning days for coastal flooding, with additional heavy rain possible Friday. The exact placement and timing of the heaviest bands remain uncertain and will need close monitoring as the event unfolds. Highs remain generally in the upper 70s, with mild overnight lows in the 60s.

Potential Florida impacts

More rain means flooding along the St. Johns River could be prolonged.

River Flood Warnings continue along the St. Johns River in Cocoa, Geneva and Astor.

The river near Cocoa remains in Major Flood Stage, although levels appear to be cresting. Additional heavy rainfall this week could interrupt that improvement, prolong existing flooding or push levels higher again.

Farther north, river levels near DeLand and Sanford are currently forecast to remain below flood stage, but additional runoff could push some locations into Minor Flood Stage, particularly Sanford.

Dangerous beach and boating conditions



Winds could gust to 30-35 mph along the coast Tuesday, with rough, pounding surf and minor beach erosion developing.

This will make beach nourishment concerns even more pressing, after the early-November erosion event chewed away at the previous multi-million-dollar beach rebuilding efforts. Offshore seas are forecast to build to 9-14 feet Wednesday through Friday, creating dangerous conditions for boaters.

Rip currents are expected along Florida's Atlantic coast this week.

Tracking the tropics

No tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic basin over the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane season ends on November 30, 2026.