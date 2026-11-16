article

The Brief A Kissimmee man was arrested, accused of plotting to abduct, sexually harm, and kill a child through someone he hired, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said. Carlos Manuel Miranda-Berrios allegedly concocted a murder-for-hire plot of a child to stop them from testifying in court. Deputies have not made any more arrests for the people involved in the case.



A Kissimmee man was arrested, accused of attempting to hire someone to kill a child to keep them from testifying in court, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Kissimmee man plots to kill a child

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Manuel Miranda-Berrios allegedly plotted to abduct, harm, and kill a child to prevent them from testifying in an upcoming court case.

Deputies said Miranda-Berrios offered to pay somebody to kill the child and to kill the child's mother if she tried to stop it. The sheriff's office said that Miranda-Berrios mapped out intended victims, described "heinous" acts he wants done to them, arranged payment, and asked for proof of the crimes after they were committed.

Detectives said Miranda-Berrios continued to plot the attack against the child even while he was in jail.

Miranda-Berrios is charged with solicitation to commit murder, attempted murder, tampering with a victim, solicitation to commit a forcible sexual offense against a child, and solicitation to commit kidnapping of a child.

Miranda-Berrios relationship to child unknown

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office confirmed that the Kissimmee Police Department has a pending criminal case involving the alleged child targeted in the murder-for-hire plot. However, details on that investigation have not been released. The sheriff's office also did not disclose whether Miranda-Berrios and the child knew each other.

It's also unclear if more people may be arrested. The sheriff's office said the investigation is active and ongoing.