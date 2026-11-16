Florida man allegedly plotted to kill child to stop them from testifying in court case, deputies say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee man was arrested, accused of attempting to hire someone to kill a child to keep them from testifying in court, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
Kissimmee man plots to kill a child
What we know:
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Carlos Manuel Miranda-Berrios allegedly plotted to abduct, harm, and kill a child to prevent them from testifying in an upcoming court case.
Deputies said Miranda-Berrios offered to pay somebody to kill the child and to kill the child's mother if she tried to stop it. The sheriff's office said that Miranda-Berrios mapped out intended victims, described "heinous" acts he wants done to them, arranged payment, and asked for proof of the crimes after they were committed.
Detectives said Miranda-Berrios continued to plot the attack against the child even while he was in jail.
Miranda-Berrios is charged with solicitation to commit murder, attempted murder, tampering with a victim, solicitation to commit a forcible sexual offense against a child, and solicitation to commit kidnapping of a child.
Miranda-Berrios relationship to child unknown
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office confirmed that the Kissimmee Police Department has a pending criminal case involving the alleged child targeted in the murder-for-hire plot. However, details on that investigation have not been released. The sheriff's office also did not disclose whether Miranda-Berrios and the child knew each other.
It's also unclear if more people may be arrested. The sheriff's office said the investigation is active and ongoing.
The Source: This article was written with information gathered from a news release by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.