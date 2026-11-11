Bunny ban: Seminole County considers retail rabbit sale ban

The Brief Seminole County’s Animal Control Board has pitched a retail ban on pet store rabbit sales. Animal rescues like Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoptions (ORCA) report being swamped, noting rabbits are the third most abandoned pet in the country. County commissioners remain split on the measure, raising concerns about government regulation and what species could be targeted next.



A proposal to outlaw retail rabbit sales in Seminole County is sparking debate among local leaders and animal advocates trying to slow a pet overpopulation crisis.

The proposal, from the Seminole County Animal Control Board, was pitched at the Seminole County Commission meeting on Tuesday.

About the bunny sale ban

What we know:

Neighboring Central Florida communities already ban or restrict commercial rabbit sales.

Seminole County’s proposed ordinance specifically targets commercial retail pet sales, with clear exemptions in place for agricultural and livestock sales.

According to county officials, only one pet retailer currently sells rabbits in Seminole County, operating across three store locations. While that number may seem low, rescue advocates argue cutting off retail sales from those three storefronts would make a massive difference in the pet population.

Other Central Florida jurisdictions, including Orange County, have already enacted similar bans or restrictions on retail rabbit sales to combat impulse buying and subsequent dumping.

Rescues face an 'uphill battle'

What they're saying:

For volunteer groups like Orlando Rabbit Care and Adoptions (ORCA), the issue is playing out daily in neighborhood streets and back roads.

The organization, which has rescued rabbits across Central Florida for two decades, is currently fostering more than 100 rabbits. That tally includes "Bumby," a stray bunny recently scooped up off the side of the road by volunteer rescuers who refer to themselves as "rabbit wranglers."

"It honestly feels like an uphill battle sometimes," ORCA President Sascha Munn said. "I don't think a lot of people know that right after cats and dogs, rabbits are the third most abandoned pet."

Munn stressed that rabbits reproduce rapidly, meaning even a small number of pet store purchases can quickly escalate out of control.

"Just two rabbits sold from a single store can produce thousands into the stream of rabbits that need homes," Munn explained. "Not selling rabbits would still be a significant impact for rescue operations, for less animals being injected into the animal overpopulation crisis."

Commissioners split on regulation

The other side:

Not all county officials are convinced a government ban is the right solution.

During Tuesday's discussion, Seminole County Commissioner Jay Zembower acknowledged the grim reality faced by abandoned domestic animals, but questioned where county regulation would stop.

"In my district, people just come from the city and let them loose in the country. And they either get eaten by coyotes, run over by a vehicle, or who knows," Zembower said. "You know, it's rabbits now and it's guinea pigs next."

Rescue leaders argue expanding protections wouldn't be a bad thing.

"Well, maybe tomorrow is guinea pigs… but what would be the problem with that?" Munn countered. "Every animal that you can imagine, I'm sure there's a rescue for it, and that rescue is swamped."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether there is enough consensus among the full board of commissioners to approve the ordinance in its current form or if revisions will be required.

If passed, an exact effective date for phasing out retail rabbit sales has not been established.

What's next:

The Seminole County Board of County Commissioners plans to revisit and discuss the animal control board’s proposal again at their next scheduled meeting before making any final decisions.