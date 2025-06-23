Heavy law enforcement response at Orlando apartment complex

The Brief Deputies responded to the East Millennia Apartment Complex near Americana Boulevard after gunfire was heard around 4:45 p.m. A FOX 35 crew on scene captured at least seven gunshots on camera. Authorities have not confirmed details, and the investigation remains active.



A large law enforcement presence was reported Monday evening at the Isles at East Millenia apartment complex near Americana Boulevard in Orlando.

FOX 35 observed numerous squad cars parked in the complex's parking lot and heard multiple gunshots — at least seven. Detectives were also seen walking around the area as residents moved in and out of the property.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what led to the incident or whether there are any injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released an official statement, but deputies remain at the scene as the investigation continues.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: