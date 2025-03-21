Health First races to finish new Brevard County hospital as Orlando Health shut downs another

The Brief Health First is building a new hospital in Brevard County, aiming to open by 2027, as Rockledge Hospital prepares to close in April. The shutdown will eliminate nearly 300 beds, sparking community protests and concerns over a healthcare crisis. Health First is working to expand services and hire more staff, but uncertainty remains over how quickly gaps can be filled.



Health First is making progress on Brevard County’s newest hospital as residents worry about a care crisis on the horizon.

‘We understand there’s a sense of urgency’

What we know:

Health First is building a new hospital in Brevard County, set to open by 2027, with efforts to complete it sooner. The hospital, located along State Road 520, is being constructed to withstand Category 4 hurricanes, with reinforced concrete walls and an elevated foundation.

Meanwhile, Orlando Health recently announced it will shut down Rockledge Hospital in April, eliminating nearly 300 hospital beds and raising concerns about access to care in the county.

In response, Health First is working to add more beds across its existing hospitals and considering new freestanding emergency rooms.

What we don't know:

Despite Health First’s efforts to address the loss of Rockledge Hospital, it is unclear whether their adjustments will be enough to meet the county’s healthcare demands. There is no concrete timeline for adding additional beds or new emergency facilities, and officials have not specified if they can accelerate the construction timeline of the new hospital beyond the 2027 goal.

It's also uncertain whether these protests and local opposition will have any impact on Orlando Health’s decision to close Rockledge Hospital.

The backstory:

Health First broke ground on its new hospital one year ago, marking progress toward expanding healthcare in Brevard County. However, since then, the county’s healthcare landscape has shifted dramatically with the announcement of Rockledge Hospital’s closure.

The decision to shut down the facility has sparked concern among residents and medical professionals, leading to community protests. As Health First pushes forward with construction, residents are left wondering how healthcare gaps will be addressed in the interim.

Big picture view:

Brevard County is facing a growing healthcare crisis as hospital resources shrink before new facilities are ready. The closure of Rockledge Hospital will significantly reduce available hospital beds, forcing patients to travel farther for care.

Health First is working to mitigate the impact, but delays in hospital construction and staffing shortages remain challenges. The broader issue reflects nationwide struggles in healthcare infrastructure, where communities are often left scrambling when hospitals shut down.

What they're saying:

New concrete walls, several cranes and crews were hard at work on the 268,000-square-foot Health First’s Cape Canaveral Hospital when FOX 35's Esther Bower was on site.

"We understand there’s a sense of urgency in the community to be able to meet all of the needs," said Keila Stradtner, Health First’s system vice president for facilities.

There are growing needs because before this hospital is built, Orlando Health decided to shut down the old Rockledge Hospital.

"We’re looking at what we can free up, what we can staff," said Lance Skelly, the system director of public relations for Health First.

Officials are also trying to figure out where they can build new places for patients as fast as possible.

"Freestanding ERs are one of the things we’re looking at," said Skelly.

These new ideas come as residents keep fighting to delay Rockledge Hospital's closing.

"This is going to create a state of emergency," said Rockledge Hospital ICU nurse, Matt Price.

He helped organize and attended a rally on Friday on U.S. Highway 1 urging Orlando Health to stop the shutdown.

"This is our community hospital," said Price. "This is where our families come."

Health First says they are still on schedule to open their new hospital by 2027 and are trying to finish sooner if they can.

"We know emergency care is going to be big," concluded Skelly.

What's next:

Health First is continuing construction and remains on track to open the new hospital by 2027 while exploring ways to accelerate completion. They are also actively hiring healthcare workers and will host a job fair on April 1 to recruit more staff.

Meanwhile, community protests against Rockledge Hospital’s closure continue, though Orlando Health has not indicated any plans to reverse its decision.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: