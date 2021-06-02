Haunted houses return to Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens

article

Are you ready to scream?

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, haunted houses will be making a terrifying comeback this fall at Busch Gardens' 22nd annual Howl-O-Scream.

Last year, rather than canceling the event, the theme park featured open-air scare zones and entertainment along with "significantly reduced capacity."

But this year, Busch Gardens says "fear returns to its most immersive form as guests are invited back inside iconic haunted houses."

RELATED: Florida's theme parks no longer requiring face masks outdoors

The event will feature three returning houses along with two all-new ones. There will also be eight scare zones -- including an unmarked zone.

"Park guests will find nowhere to hide as zombies, deranged clowns, werewolves and more stalk their prey throughout eight scare zones while unpredictable roaming hordes lurk in the darkness."

The monster dance party "Fiends!" will return to the festival field stage, while "The Rolling Bones" will perform rock covers at Dragon Fire Grill.

Howl-O-Scream will return earlier than ever, beginning the second week of September and running on select nights through Halloween night.

Tickets are on sale now, and are a separately ticketed event from general admission to the theme park.

LINK: For more information, visit Howl-O-Scream's website.