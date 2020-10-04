Half-staff flags honor fallen firefighters Sunday

Flags flew at half-staff Sunday in Tampa and across the state to honor firefighters that made the ultimate sacrifice.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ordered flags across the state be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on October 4 in observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

The National Fallen Firefighters Monument, located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, pays tribute to all the valiant firefighters in the United States that have been killed in the line of duty.

The city of Tampa tweeted, “Every first Sunday in October, we honor the fallen firefighters from @TampaFireRescue and across the nation who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting their communities.”