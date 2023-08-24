Half-naked squatter with face tattoos tries to drown deputy during bizarre chase: cops

article

A suspected squatter in Ohio was arrested on attempted murder charges after he allegedly fled authorities while wearing only his underwear and tried to drown a deputy in a pond, according to a sheriff’s office.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said 911 dispatchers received a call from a property owner in the Franklin Furnace area Monday who requested authorities check their home for squatters.

Deputies were dispatched around 6 p.m. and found a man near a pond on the property, as well as a man and a woman in the home’s bedroom, according to the sheriff office’s press release. The male suspect in the bedroom was "wearing only his underwear" and appeared to be "under the influence" when he ran from a sheriff’s deputy.

"The deputy gave chase and the male suspect ran down a hill and jumped into a pond, stating that ‘you can't tase me now, I am in water,’" the sheriff’s office said in its press release.

The deputy managed to grab hold of the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Richard Michael Turner, but a struggle ensued, with Turner grabbing the deputy’s radio so he could not call for help.

"As the altercation continued, the suspect got the deputy in a headlock and dragged him under water, resulting in the deputy blacking out and almost drowning . The suspect then fled the scene, leaving the deputy in need of medical assistance," the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital and released Monday evening, WSAZ reported. Authorities have not released the deputy’s name.

Birdine Cole, 39, was arrested on a breaking and entering charge in Ohio. (Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities arrested the two other individuals allegedly squatting at the property, and launched a manhunt to track down Turner.

Tamera Clifton, 30, was arrested on a charge of breaking and entering. (Scioto County Sheriff’s Office)

Tamera Clifton, 30, was arrested on a charge of breaking and entering , which is a felony of the fifth degree in Ohio. Clifton is reportedly Turner’s girlfriend, according to authorities. Birdine Cole, 39, was arrested on the same charge. Both suspects were held on $15,000 bonds.

The manhunt for Turner continued until just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, when the suspect returned to the private property to pick up items he left behind when he fled.

He was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault on a peace officer , obstructing official business, and breaking and entering.

Turner is being held on a $230,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

