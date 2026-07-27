The Grow, Orlando's first 'agrihood,' to blend neighborhood and farm

The Brief A new type of neighborhood is taking root in East Orlando. The community, called The Grow, is being described as Orlando's first "agrihood," where farming, nature, and community are designed to be part of everyday life. The neighborhood is built around a working farm.



The Grow, Orlando's first "agrihood," is described as a neighborhood where farming, nature, and community are designed to be part of everyday life.

What is an agrihood?

Unlike a traditional neighborhood, an agrihood is centered around agriculture.

At The Grow, a demonstration farm is already giving future residents a glimpse of what's to come.

Many crops are already flourishing on site including eggplants, peppers, okra, and herbs.

The demonstration farm is just the beginning. There are plans that call for a nine-acre working farm to become the centerpiece of the community.

"This is the first of its kind here," said Tiffany Heiselman, a sales consultant with The Grow. "They are spreading wildly around the United States. A lot of people are truly looking for this kind of community."

More than just growing food

Farm manager Nicole Bluh says the goal goes beyond producing fresh fruits and vegetables.

Future residents will be able to harvest produce, take part in community gardens, and attend events designed to bring neighbors together.

"It's going to be a space to reconnect with the way that they nourish themselves, the way that they communicate with their community," Bluh said.

Bringing people back to nature

Bluh believes many people have become disconnected from where their food comes from and from each other.

"There's this indescribable thing missing inside of us," she said. "Watching the food grow brings back a sense of wonder into our lives."

The people behind The Grow say they hope the community becomes a place where neighbors don't just live near one another, they grow together.

"I think this is a very basic part of humanity that we've gotten away from," Bluh said. "There's probably going to be all sorts of surprises of how it's going to affect people's lives."

The Grow is growing

The Grow is expected to be built over several years and will eventually include about 2,100 homes, a nine-acre working farm, community gardens, walking trails, and shared gathering spaces.

More than 60 future homeowners have already committed to the community, with the first residents expected to move in over the coming months.

In the meantime, the produce being grown on the demonstration farm is not going to waste.

It is currently being donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, helping feed families while the community continues to grow.