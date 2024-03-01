Grand Prairie auto salvage yard fire sends thick black smoke into air

A fire at a Grand Prairie auto salvage yard is sending thick black smoke into the air that is visible for miles.

SKY 4 caught video of several compacted cars on fire at the junkyard on E. Jefferson Street, south of I-30.

Grand Prairie Police say there are no reported injuries from the fire.

There is no word on how the blaze began.

The FOX 4 weather team says the smoke can be see on Tarrant County radar.