Grand Prairie auto salvage yard fire sends thick black smoke into air
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - A fire at a Grand Prairie auto salvage yard is sending thick black smoke into the air that is visible for miles.
SKY 4 caught video of several compacted cars on fire at the junkyard on E. Jefferson Street, south of I-30.
Grand Prairie Police say there are no reported injuries from the fire.
There is no word on how the blaze began.
The FOX 4 weather team says the smoke can be see on Tarrant County radar.