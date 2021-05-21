Governor introduces new 'Freedom Week' sales tax holiday

article

"We’re trying to make sure the sales tax benefit gives you motivation to get out and get those resources now," Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. "Go out and get the radios, the batteries, the generators, the supplies now. As opposed to when the emergency comes."

Governor Ron DeSantis and several other politicians spoke from Pensacola Friday to announce a number of other sales tax incentives, including ‘Freedom Week.'

It’s a first of its kind sales tax holiday the week of July 4.

MORE NEWS: Florida man wins $1 million on scratch-off after 2 family cars break down

Floridians will not have to pay sales tax on tickets purchased to events scheduled between July 1 and the end of the year, including concerts, sporting events and fairs.

‘Freedom Week’ so eliminates sales tax on purchases of outdoor recreational equipment, which includes camping supplies and sporting goods.

"We’re proud of being a free state, we’re proud of being open and we want taxpayers to be able to benefit if they’re participating in all these things," DeSantis said.

RELATED: 2 systems brewing ahead of hurricane season, one could potentially become Ana

The governor also announced a permanent sales tax exemption on items for senior citizens.

"The permanent sales tax exemption for items like bed transfer handles, bed rails, grab bars and shower seats is a way to re-double our commitment to improving our seniors’ quality of life because the cost of living is the way to improve the quality of life for those on fixed incomes," DeSantis said.

Advertisement

Get prepared: 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is quickly approaching