Governor DeSantis reveals plans for second ICE detention center, 'Alligator Alcatraz' officially opens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about his plans for a second immigration detention facility Tuesday after President Trump arrived in Florida to tour "Alligator Alcatraz."
Where will the second ICE detention facility be located?
DeSantis first revealed the plans for a second facility on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, while speaking at USF.
This second detention facility will be located in northern Florida at Camp Blanding, Florida’s National Guard training headquarters.
How many detainees will it hold?
During Tuesday's tour of "Alligator Alcatraz", DeSantis said the Camp Blanding facility will hold another 2,000 detainees on top of the 3,000 being held at the Everglades facility.
When will construction begin?
Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said construction will start "right after our wonderful Independence Day."
What is ‘Alligator Alcatraz’?
The controversial detention facility nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz" is located at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport. The facility is designed to house, process and deport undocumented immigrants.
Officials say the facility will eventually hold up to 5,000 people.
According to the Florida government, the site will cost around $450 million a year to operate. However, that cost is expected to be reimbursed by FEMA.
Will there be other facilities built?
The state has pinpointed multiple physical sites in northeast and south-central Florida that could potentially be used as detention facilities, according to its outlined plan for large-scale deportation efforts.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Associated Press (AP) and the Office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and gathered from President Donald Trump's tour of Alligator Alcatraz on July 1, 2025.