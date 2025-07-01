Governor DeSantis reveals plans for second ICE detention center, 'Alligator Alcatraz' officially opens

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans for a second immigration detention facility at Camp Blanding in northern Florida, which will hold 2,000 detainees in addition to the 3,000 at the existing "Alligator Alcatraz" site. Construction is expected to begin shortly after July 4, according to state officials. The state is also evaluating additional locations across northeast and south-central Florida as part of a broader deportation strategy.



Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about his plans for a second immigration detention facility Tuesday after President Trump arrived in Florida to tour "Alligator Alcatraz."

Where will the second ICE detention facility be located?

DeSantis first revealed the plans for a second facility on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, while speaking at USF.

This second detention facility will be located in northern Florida at Camp Blanding, Florida’s National Guard training headquarters.

How many detainees will it hold?

During Tuesday's tour of "Alligator Alcatraz", DeSantis said the Camp Blanding facility will hold another 2,000 detainees on top of the 3,000 being held at the Everglades facility.

When will construction begin?

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said construction will start "right after our wonderful Independence Day."

What is ‘Alligator Alcatraz’?

Dig deeper:

The controversial detention facility nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz" is located at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport. The facility is designed to house, process and deport undocumented immigrants.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Officials say the facility will eventually hold up to 5,000 people.

According to the Florida government, the site will cost around $450 million a year to operate. However, that cost is expected to be reimbursed by FEMA.

Will there be other facilities built?

The state has pinpointed multiple physical sites in northeast and south-central Florida that could potentially be used as detention facilities, according to its outlined plan for large-scale deportation efforts.