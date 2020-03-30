Governor Abbott expands Texas travel order

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has expanded previous travel-related executive orders to include more states and cities within the United States.

On March 26, Gov. Greg Abbott had instituted a mandatory self-quarantine period for people visiting from several areas hard hit by the coronavirus in the United States.

Under the original executive orders, airline travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and the city of New Orleans into Texas would have to self-quarantine for 14 days. Abbott has now changed the mandatory self-quarantine to include travelers coming from Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Miami and the states of California, Louisiana and Washington.

With lives and the economy hanging in the balance, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been working closely with the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Click here for a look back at Texas' response to the pandemic.

