Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at 2 events in Orlando on Tuesday

Governor Ron DeSantis will speak to teachers and firefighters at two events in Orlando on Tuesday.

At 2:45 p.m., the governor is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Florida Teacher of the Year Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes.

After his speech at the conference, Desantis will be joined by firefighters in Orlando at 3:45 p.m. for what is described by his office as a ‘political event’ at the Hilton Orlando on Destination Parkway. He'll be joined by several firefighters from around the state, including the presidents of the Florida Professional Firefighters and the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters.

DeSantis has been in a battle with the Disney World's Reedy Creek Improvement District, which is set to dissolve in June 2023 after he signed a bill to disband the company’s private government.

The governor had said he will release a proposal that would have Disney pay off its debts and have the state take over.

"Disney will not control its own government in the state of Florida. Disney will have to follow the same laws that every other company has to follow in the state of Florida and they will pay their fair share of taxes," DeSantis said in May.

Encompassing 38.5 miles in Osceola and Orange counties, Reedy Creek was created to allow Disney to handle issues from land use and wastewater services to fire protection and transportation without interference from local governments.