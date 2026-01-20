Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference in Pinellas Park on Tuesday.
DeSantis will be speaking at the Caruth Health Education Center at St. Petersburg College.
The governor will be joined by Florida Commissioner of Education Stasi Kamoutsas and Chancellor of the State University System of Florida Ray Rodrigues.
The news conference is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from a press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis on Jan. 20.