Gov. DeSantis executive order exposes allegations of child abuse against Florida Judge Jeffrey Ashton

Stream FOX 35 News below

Florida judge Jeffrey Ashton, who was the lead prosecutor during the Casey Anthony trial, is reportedly under investigation after allegations of molestation and failure to report child abuse were apparently made against him, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Those details were included in an executive order signed by DeSantis on Oct. 11, 2023, and publicly posted to the Governor's Office's website.

According to the executive order, State Attorney Andrew Baine, who was appointed to the Ninth Judicial Circuit in August 2023 after former State Attorney Monique Worrell was suspended, requested that the alleged case be moved to the Tenth Judicial Circuit because Ashton is a judge with the Ninth Judicial Circuit to avoid a conflict of interest.

The executive order assigns State Attorney Brian Hass of the Tenth Judicial District to oversee the reported investigations into Ashton, his wife, Rita Ashton, and David Ashton.

Few details about the allegations themselves were immediately known. The executive order mentions that allegations of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 16 and failure to report child abuse have been made against Judge Ashton.

It also mentions allegations of child abuse against Rita Ashton, and allegations of lewd conduct on a child under 16 against David Ashton. It is not known if Jeffery, Rita, or David have been arrested, charged, or are facing charges in light of the reported allegations or investigation.

FOX 35 has reached out to various law enforcement jurisdictions around Central Florida to see if they're investigating any of the Ashtons. Orlando police, Orange County Sheriff's Office, Osceola County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have told FOX 35 that they are not investigating the Ashtons.

FOX 35 has reachedf out to Ashton's office for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

A spokesperson for the Ninth Judicial Court of Florida deferred FOX 35's inquiries to the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Florida. FOX 35 has reached out to the Tenth Judicial Circuit of Florida for comment.

As of Friday afternoon, Ashton's bio page remained up and active on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida website.