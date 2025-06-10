Glass shatters on Royal Caribbean ship near Port Canaveral

The Brief A large glass panel shattered and fell from a restaurant window aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas as it neared Port Canaveral, narrowly missing passengers below. No injuries were reported, and the ship continued its scheduled itinerary after same-day repairs.



A Royal Caribbean cruise passenger captured video of a frightening incident Sunday when a large pane of glass shattered and fell from a restaurant window aboard the Symphony of the Seas, narrowly missing people on the deck below.

What we know:

Travel content creator Tytti Tuliainen was dining on the ship when she heard a loud cracking sound and saw one of the floor-to-ceiling glass panels break from the outside, sending shards onto poolside deck chairs as the ship was preparing to dock in Port Canaveral. The vessel had departed Cape Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey, and was making its first scheduled stop in Florida.

Tuliainen said the glass "shattered into tiny pieces" and fell to the deck shortly after the initial crack. Her video shows the broken glass landing on empty chairs, sparking concern among passengers.

Guests credited Nitin Kumar, a waiter at the ship’s restaurant, for quickly warning passengers to move before the glass fell. According to a passenger’s social media post, Kumar "sprinted down to the pool deck and told the people in deck chairs to move," adding, "Dude saved some lives, for sure."

Responding online, Kumar said, "You all are my family. What I did, I did for family … I learned from this company how to take care of my guests like family."

Same-day repairs were made to the window, and no injuries were reported. The ship continued its itinerary to the Bahamas and is scheduled to return to New Jersey on June 13.