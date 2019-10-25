‘Gilmore Girls’ fans can eat holiday-themed lunch at Lorelai’s house as part of special ‘Stars Hollow’ tour

Fans of “Gilmore Girls” can have a holiday-themed lunch at Lorelai’s house in Stars Hollow for a limited time as part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Hollywood.

The event, dubbed “Gilmore Girls Holiday,” kicks off on Dec. 21 and lasts until Jan. 5, 2020.

Guests can travel to Stars Hollow, the fictional town in Connecticut where Lorelai and Rory Gilmore lived, and enjoy a special lunch “filled with Lorelai’s favorites.” Luke’s coffee is also available to try.

Fans can walk around the town and pose for a photo at the Stars Hollow welcome sign or hang out under the gazebo. They can also take a peek inside Luke’s diner.

The town will be decorated for the holidays, and it might include some fake snow.

There will also be special items, such as T-shirts from Lorelai and Sookie’s Dragonfly Inn, hats, coffee mugs, magnets and picture frames.

