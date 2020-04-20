GettyMuseumChallenge continues to provide people with at-home artistic fodder during pandemic

Having a stroke of artistic inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic? Perhaps you should consider participating in the #GettyMuseumChallenge.

Based in Los Angeles, The Getty is an arts and cultural organization that exhibits and preserves 6,000 years worth of priceless works of art. On social media, users have been emulating some of The Getty’s classic paintings and portraits by using whatever makeshift items they have at home.



RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

That purple beach towel sitting half-folded in your hall closet? Perfect to replicate a shawl in this rediscovered 16th century portrait. Got a spare mask, green paint and a bowler hat lying around? Nothing to stop you from adding a pandemic twist on “The Son of Man.”

Advertisement

The viral challenge was announced by The Getty in late March but has continued to spark inspiration throughout April, with Twitter and Instagram users sharing their most inventive and humorous takes on renowned pieces of art.

“The challenge was inspired by the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and a brilliant Instagram account called Between Art and Quarantine, but adapted with the invitation to use digitized and downloadable artworks from Getty’s online collection,“ according to a post from The Getty’s website. ”In the last few days, we’ve been delighted by countless creative interpretations of iconic artworks—both on our feed and across the web.“

#TheGettyChallenge is just one of the unique methods in which people are channeling their creativity and free time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



In Massachusetts, one woman was inspired to playfully prank her family by replacing classic portraits of relatives with crayon drawings.



RELATED: Woman pranks family by replacing photos with crayon-drawings during stay-at-home order