Exposed pipe at Florida beach sparks safety concerns: 'Get it off'

Brevard County beachgoers are worried about a large pipe sticking out of the sand.

It surfaced during last weekend’s storm at Hightower Beach; some say it’s a hazard. People want to know why it’s there in the first place and what’s being done to fix it.

"It’s rapidly deteriorating, as you can see. I have photos from after Nicole, and this wasn’t torn open like this," said Sandra Sullivan, who posted photos of the damaged pipe on social media. She wasn’t alone.

Sharp metal sticking out is just one reason Sullivan takes notes when the pipe is noticeable.

"I’ve sent pictures of it when it’s exposed to our officials," she said. "I’m very concerned about this outfall because it was installed in the 1950s."

On Wednesday, it was full of sand and breaking apart in some areas. Some people say it doesn't belong on the beach.

"Hopefully, this is not a common occurrence," said Dan.

He is a visitor who was walking around Hightower with his wife. He says he's used to seeing something like that in Cuba but not Florida.

FOX 35 found out that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is in charge of the infrastructure. Officials with FDOT say it’s been at Hightower Beach Park for about 60 years. It's usually covered by sand, but the weather washes it away.

FDOT says it’s still used to drain stormwater runoff from A1A.

"This is a perfect opportunity during re-development to fix a problem, to fix it and have the stormwater not come into the ocean," added Sullivan, who is worried about infrastructure like this when more housing is being built across the street from the beach.

FDOT says on Thursday, they’ll come out and make repairs to remove the broken pieces.

Local environmentalists would like to see it completely removed.

"I worry about our wildlife getting hurt on it. I worry about a child stepping on it, and I think that’s why it’s so important they get it removed and get it off the beach," said Stel Bailey, who leads Fight For Zero, a local non-profit fighting to protect and preserve Florida’s waterways.

FOX 35 asked if FDOT has any plans in place to update the infrastructure and stop draining into the ocean. We’re still waiting for more information from the agency.