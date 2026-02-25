Georgia runner hit, killed by vehicle during Florida Half Marathon race

The Brief A 74-year-old runner was hit by a car while participating in a half marathon in Melbourne, Florida on February 8. AJ Swann died 8 days after the crash. No charges have been filed for the driver responsible, Melbourne police say the investigation is ongoing.



A 74-year-old man who was hit by a car while running in the Florida Half Marathon on Feb. 8 has died, officials said. Friends and fellow runners remembered AJ Swann as an avid runner, golfer, and a business man.

The Melbourne Police Department has opened an investigation into the incident, though details of that investigation are slim.

The backstory:

On Feb. 8, hundreds of runners were participating in the Health First Florida Marathon & Half Marathon Weekend in Melbourne, Florida.

Among them, 74-year-old AJ Swann.

As he was approaching the first mile marker, a vehicle came on to the course and struck him, according to officials with the race.

"The accident occurred early in the race before, Mile One, when a vehicle unexpectedly crossed over our policed and secured course and into our dedicated runner lane striking one of our runners," the race said in a post on its Facebook page.

Swann was rushed to the hospital. He died eight days later.

A spokesperson for Melbourne Police confirmed earlier this week that an investigation had been opened. However, no additional details were immediately released. FOX 35 reached out to Melbourne Police late Wednesday for an update.

It's not known what caused the driver to leave the roadway and enter the runners' paths. No charges have been filed.

"He always had a smile on his face"

Friends and fellow runners said AJ was an avid runner.

According to The Florida Marathon, AJ had completed 9 marathons, 30 half-marathons, and "scored" of 5K and 10K races during his running career.

"AJ was a great guy; he always had a smile on his face," said fellow runner, Orrie McCrea. "He was a great encourager, very inquisitive, thoughtful."



McCrea and Swann were in the same running club, Golden Isles Track Club, in Georgia, where Swann lived.

"AJ loved running and the camaraderie he shared with his fellow runners. He will be very much missed by his running friends and race event staffs," organizers of the race said in a statement.

A celebration of life has been scheduled for March 1, 2026, in St. Simon's Island, officials said.

What's next:

McCrea said the Golden Isles Track Club will be dedicating their largest event of the year, their July 4th 5K, to Swann’s memory.



"We'll miss his smile and his thoughtfulness, his kindness and his enthusiasm for the sport and for our track club," said McCrea.