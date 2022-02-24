Georgia investigators still seeking public's help to ID murdered teen: 'It is a shock to the conscience'

Police still need the public's help to identify a teenager who was murdered and dumped behind a vacant house.

East Point investigators found the girl's body nearly two weeks ago at this point.

They said this disturbing case has kept their detectives up at night.

A captain with the police department said they get tips every day from as far as Germany and the United Kingdom---but they all come up short. He said the main thing detectives want you to pay attention to are the freckles on this victim's face.

"It is a shock to the conscious of ourselves and the detectives working the case," Captain Allyn Glover explained.

With 25-years in law enforcement, the current case before east him is hard to grasp.

"I've had some hard time sleeping at night. You know that there's a family out there without a daughter, a family member," the captain said.

For nearly two weeks now, investigators have worked to figure out who that teenage girl is.

Just after midnight on February 12, police found the teen's beaten body beside a vacant house on Ben Hill Road near Washington Road.

The captain said her body wasn't out there long before they made the horrific discovery.

"The most challenging aspect of it is we don't know where the incident occurred. We're not sure if she was brought there. We don't think that anything happened on that sight," Captain Glover detailed.

An autopsy determined the girl died from blunt force trauma.

Investigators said they haven't been able to determine if she was sexually assaulted.

Along with her freckles, police tell us she was wearing a gold necklace that said 2005 and an anklet with the word "wixked" in beads.

"We want closure for this young lady," Glover explained.

And with identifying this girl, police are hopeful it’ll quickly lead them to her killer.

"I would hope it would weigh on their mind that they've done something this horrible," Captain Glover told us.

He went on to say that there are so many unanswered questions with this case like if the girl is from our area or another state. If you recognize her, please call East Point police immediately.

