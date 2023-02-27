Expand / Collapse search

Gator attack: Victim airlifted to hospital from Medard Park after apparent alligator bite

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 1:38PM
Florida
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Rescue crews airlifted a victim to the hospital after an apparent alligator attack in Edward Medard Conservation Park Monday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. 

The call came in just before 11 a.m. 

medard-park-alligator-attack-2.jpg

The park is located in Plant City, south of Hopewell Road and east of Turkey Creek Road. 

medard park alligator attack (1)

One of the park's features is a large body of water surrounded by boardwalks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.