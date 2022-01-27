Gas prices rising: When we could be paying $4 a gallon

article

You can expect to pay more at the pump in the next few weeks.

Experts say we could see $4 a gallon for regular gas by this summer.

Here in Florida, people are paying $3.22 on average right now.

Experts say there are three main reasons prices are going up:

Crude oil is at the highest it has been since 2014

Possibility of a conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Demand for gas is low during the winter months but picks up again with summer travel



"We're only going to go up by Memorial Day weekend," said Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.

The national average for gas is almost a dollar more now than this time last year.

