Gas prices down for Memorial Day weekend

article

As Floridians prepare to travel for the Memorial Day weekend, gas prices in the state are down slightly. The AAA auto club said Monday that the average gas price in Florida was $2.87 a gallon, down 2 cents from last week.

A news release from AAA also noted that the average was $2.91 a gallon during the 2018 Memorial Day weekend.

"Unless pump prices suddenly rise this week, holiday travelers will find gas prices that are slightly below what they paid on Memorial Day 2018," Mark Jenkins, a AAA spokesman, said in a prepared statement. "While expectations of strong holiday fuel demand can carry the potential for causing higher pump prices, wholesale gasoline prices dropped 5 cents last week. That means gas prices could drift lower as the weekend approaches, but things can change quickly in the fuel market."

The Panama City area had the most-expensive gas at $3.05 a gallon, while the Punta Gorda area was the cheapest at $2.79, according to AAA.