Garbage truck driver hailed as a hero for rescuing puppy he found in discarded backpack

A trash hauling company in Ohio is praising one of its drivers as a hero after he saved a puppy he found inside a discarded backpack on the side of the road.

Aaron Kinsel, a driver for Rumpke, was working Wednesday morning in Colerain Township, outside Cincinnati, when he noticed the bag moving and got out of his truck to investigate. A 10-week-old boxer-mix puppy was inside and distraught, according to the company.

The abandoned dog was suffering from a broken leg and dehydration. Kinsel wrapped the puppy in a sweatshirt for warmth and other Rumpke workers came to bring her to a veterinarian for treatment.

Kinsel saved the puppy, but he wasn't done with her. He and his family decided to adopt the dog. He named her Tipper after the mechanism on the back of garbage trucks that picks up trash containers.

"I felt like I was meant to find her," Kinsel said in a statement shared by the company.

Kendra Catherman, Rumpke’s Cincinnati safety manager, said Rumpke drivers are trained to be observant.

"We do our best to take care of our communities and always do the right thing," Catherman said in a written statement. "We are very proud of Aaron and delighted to make Tipper an honorary member of our Rumpke team."

