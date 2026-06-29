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Gallery: Inside Level99 at Disney Springs

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Walt Disney World News
Published June 29, 2026 7:59 AM EDT
Published June 29, 2026 7:59 AM EDT
First Look: Inside Level99, Disney Springs’ new interactive gaming venue
First Look: Inside Level99, Disney Springs’ new interactive gaming venue

First Look: Inside Level99, Disney Springs’ new interactive gaming venue

The 407's Lauren Margolis gives us a first look inside Level99, the highly anticipated new interactive gaming venue at Disney Springs. Marking the company’s fourth and largest location to date, the massive playground for teens and adults features 63 mentally and physically challenging rooms to conquer. The venue officially opens on Monday, June 29, with ticket prices starting at $29.99 for a 90-minute play session.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Level99 opens at Disney Springs on Monday, and we're giving you a first look inside this new attraction.

The interactive gaming venue brings a new entertainment option to Disney's shopping and dining complex.

RELATED: First look: Preview of Level99 at Disney Springs

From the 60+ games and challenges to the two-story bar with handcrafted dishes, Level99 offers a new way for visitors to play and socialize.

Take a look inside the venue with the photo gallery below. 

Image 1 of 10

The exterior of the Level99 building, which is located on the West Side of Disney Springs. 

The Source: This article was written with information gathered from Digital Content Producer Ashley Carter. 

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