Gallery: Inside Level99 at Disney Springs

Level99 opens at Disney Springs on Monday, and we're giving you a first look inside this new attraction.

The interactive gaming venue brings a new entertainment option to Disney's shopping and dining complex.

RELATED: First look: Preview of Level99 at Disney Springs

From the 60+ games and challenges to the two-story bar with handcrafted dishes, Level99 offers a new way for visitors to play and socialize.

Take a look inside the venue with the photo gallery below.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ The exterior of the Level99 building, which is located on the West Side of Disney Springs.