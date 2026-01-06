Future of historic Hungerford School property in Eatonville under discussion

The future of the historic Robert Hungerford School property is again under debate as Eatonville leaders and school officials consider a proposed transfer of the 117-acre site to Dr. Phillips Charities.

Eatonville officials met this week to review a contract that would move ownership of the property from Orange County Public Schools to the nonprofit organization.

By the numbers:

During a school board work session, members received a presentation from the district’s general counsel outlining the proposed real estate purchase agreement between the school district and the Dr. P. Phillips Foundation.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The agreement sets a purchase price of $14 million, though $13 million of that amount could be forgiven if certain development milestones are met. Under the proposal, Dr. Phillips Charities would pay $1 million upfront.

According to the agreement, $5 million would be forgiven after the completion of a community greenspace and pavilion, which would be donated to the town of Eatonville. Another $5 million would be forgiven following construction of an early learning center.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

An additional $2.5 million would be forgiven upon completion of a community hub and health care facility, and the remaining $500,000 would be forgiven after a new town hall and history museum are built.

What's next:

The proposal has drawn both strong support and opposition from residents as discussions continue over the property’s future and potential redevelopment. The school board is expected to vote on the agreement at a future meeting.