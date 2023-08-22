Expand / Collapse search

4 airlines offering massive price drops for flights out of Orlando, including free carry-on bag sale

By Dani Medina
Published 
Travel
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Four popular airlines are offering sales for flights out of Orlando right now – and you can get out of town for as low as $39.

Here's a look at the sales happening right now:

Frontier Airlines: Free carry-on bag sale

For one day only, Frontier Airlines is launching a never-before-offered sale where customers can score a free carry-on bag. Flight reservations must be made through Frontier's website or app on Tuesday (August 22) for travel between September 5-30. 

To redeem, add a carry-on bag during the reservation process. There's one free carry-on allowed per traveler per trip. 

This sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Click here for more details or to book. 

MORE FRONTIER NEWS:

Southwest Airlines: One-ways as cheap as $49 

Southwest Airlines is offering one-way trips for as low as $49. Flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday for domestic travel between September 19 and February 14, 2024. International travel is also valid, but from September 19 to March 6, 2024. 

Blackout dates apply:

  • December 19 to January 3, 2024
  • Domestic: November 21-22
  • International, Puerto Rico and Hawaii to continental U.S.: January 16 to February 27, 2024

Click here for more information or to book. 

JetBlue: One-way flights starting at $39

JetBlue's "Big Fall Sale" is on until 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday for travel between September 6 and November 15. 

The promotion does not apply for flights on Friday and Sundays. 

Flights out of Orlando International Airport are available for as low as $39 and up to $129. 

Click here for more information or to book. 

Breeze Airways: Fly for 30% off

Breeze Airways is offering 30% off for 11 destinations out of Orlando. 

To redeem, use the promo code "YOUDOYOU" at checkout. 

The promotion is valid through 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday for travel between September 5 and December 19 for the following flights out of Orlando International Airport:

  • Akron-Canton, Ohio
  • Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Charleston, West Virginia
  • Huntsville, Alabama
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Orange County-Santa Ana, California
  • Portland, Maine
  • Providence, Rhode Island
  • Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah

Click here for more information or to book. 