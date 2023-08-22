4 airlines offering massive price drops for flights out of Orlando, including free carry-on bag sale
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four popular airlines are offering sales for flights out of Orlando right now – and you can get out of town for as low as $39.
Here's a look at the sales happening right now:
Frontier Airlines: Free carry-on bag sale
For one day only, Frontier Airlines is launching a never-before-offered sale where customers can score a free carry-on bag. Flight reservations must be made through Frontier's website or app on Tuesday (August 22) for travel between September 5-30.
To redeem, add a carry-on bag during the reservation process. There's one free carry-on allowed per traveler per trip.
This sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.
Click here for more details or to book.
Southwest Airlines: One-ways as cheap as $49
Southwest Airlines is offering one-way trips for as low as $49. Flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday for domestic travel between September 19 and February 14, 2024. International travel is also valid, but from September 19 to March 6, 2024.
Blackout dates apply:
- December 19 to January 3, 2024
- Domestic: November 21-22
- International, Puerto Rico and Hawaii to continental U.S.: January 16 to February 27, 2024
Click here for more information or to book.
JetBlue: One-way flights starting at $39
JetBlue's "Big Fall Sale" is on until 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday for travel between September 6 and November 15.
The promotion does not apply for flights on Friday and Sundays.
Flights out of Orlando International Airport are available for as low as $39 and up to $129.
Click here for more information or to book.
Breeze Airways: Fly for 30% off
Breeze Airways is offering 30% off for 11 destinations out of Orlando.
To redeem, use the promo code "YOUDOYOU" at checkout.
The promotion is valid through 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday for travel between September 5 and December 19 for the following flights out of Orlando International Airport:
- Akron-Canton, Ohio
- Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Charleston, West Virginia
- Huntsville, Alabama
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Orange County-Santa Ana, California
- Portland, Maine
- Providence, Rhode Island
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah
Click here for more information or to book.