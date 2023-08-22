4 airlines offering massive price drops for flights out of Orlando, including free carry-on bag sale

Four popular airlines are offering sales for flights out of Orlando right now – and you can get out of town for as low as $39.

Here's a look at the sales happening right now:

Frontier Airlines: Free carry-on bag sale

For one day only, Frontier Airlines is launching a never-before-offered sale where customers can score a free carry-on bag. Flight reservations must be made through Frontier's website or app on Tuesday (August 22) for travel between September 5-30.

To redeem, add a carry-on bag during the reservation process. There's one free carry-on allowed per traveler per trip.

This sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

Click here for more details or to book.

MORE FRONTIER NEWS :

Southwest Airlines: One-ways as cheap as $49

Southwest Airlines is offering one-way trips for as low as $49. Flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday for domestic travel between September 19 and February 14, 2024. International travel is also valid, but from September 19 to March 6, 2024.

Blackout dates apply:

December 19 to January 3, 2024

Domestic: November 21-22

International, Puerto Rico and Hawaii to continental U.S.: January 16 to February 27, 2024

Click here for more information or to book.

JetBlue: One-way flights starting at $39

JetBlue's "Big Fall Sale" is on until 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday for travel between September 6 and November 15.

The promotion does not apply for flights on Friday and Sundays.

Flights out of Orlando International Airport are available for as low as $39 and up to $129.

Click here for more information or to book.

Featured article

Breeze Airways: Fly for 30% off

Breeze Airways is offering 30% off for 11 destinations out of Orlando.

To redeem, use the promo code "YOUDOYOU" at checkout.

The promotion is valid through 11:59 p.m. ET Thursday for travel between September 5 and December 19 for the following flights out of Orlando International Airport:

Akron-Canton, Ohio

Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, West Virginia

Huntsville, Alabama

New Orleans, Louisiana

Orange County-Santa Ana, California

Portland, Maine

Providence, Rhode Island

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah

Click here for more information or to book.