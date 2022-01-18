Freight train derails near Indianapolis, fire and fuel leak reported

A freight train derailment in Indiana led to a small fire along with lube oil and diesel fuel leaks, according to WRTV.

The news outlet reported that six train cars went off the track near a railyard in the town of Avon, Indiana, about five miles from Indianapolis on Tuesday.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said no injuries were reported and there was no threat to the population. Freight transportation company CSX said there was no safety risk to the public and no impacts on waterways, according to WRTV.

Firefighters released drone footage showing first responders on the scene.

CSX said the cause of the derailment is still under investigation, according to WRTV.

