FOX 35 TV Programming: How to watch Jaguars-Falcons preseason game, Nebraska-Northwestern game on Saturday

It's another weekend of football on FOX 35 and FOX 35 Plus with the Jacksonville Jaguars/Atlanta Falcons preseason game, and Nebraska vs. Northwestern college game.

To avoid disruption and disappointment, we have made a change to our TV schedule. Here is how to watch both on Saturday, Aug. 27.

ON FOX 35 ORLANDO (WOFL)

Noon: Big Noon Saturday - College Football Preview

3 p.m.: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons Preseason Game

ON FOX 35 PLUS (WRBW)

12:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game

Why we made this change: We moved the Nebraska/Northwestern game to FOX 35 Plus to ensure that the end of the game was not ended early due to the start of the Jaguars' game.

As always, thank you for watching FOX 35 Orlando and FOX 35 Plus.