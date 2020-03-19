FOX 35 gets an exclusive look at the tents set up outside of Halifax Medical Center

There are tents set up outside of the Halifax Medical Center and they are now fully functional.

FOX 35 News got an exclusive look at how exactly the tents are being used to fight coronavirus.

MORE NEWS: Positive coronavirus cases jump over 400 in Florida, 9th death reported by health officials

Doctors and nurses at Halifax Medical Center are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.

"People can come in and grab masks, gowns, and eyewear so that they are fully covered when they come into the tent in the front," Rachel Driscoll of Halifax Hospital said. The new tent outside of the hospital's emergency room is specifically designed to treat patients arriving with respiratory concerns. Doctors say the tent will help reduce the risk for other patients and staff while giving them the ability to work closely with those potentially carrying the virus."

"Decide who may meet criteria for testing for COVID-19 and who may need instructions on how to isolate at home and be able to do that in a way that protects our staff and conserve resources that are much needed at this point," Stephen Viel, the Medical Director of Emergency Services said.

MORE NEWS: Kids could still transmit COVID-19, should stay home while school is out, experts say

Advertisement

Thursday was the first day that the external emergency room was in operation and there have already been patients with respiratory concerns showing up.

"We’ve had patients come through who have been positive for influenza, which we are still seeing circulating in the community. We’ve had other patients who have had basic upper respiratory infections. We’ve had patients that we have done COVID-19 tests on and we will await those results," Viel said.

Overall, in the last couple of weeks, Halifax hospitals have sent off 40 tests and all have come back negative.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live