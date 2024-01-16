Newly released 911 calls are shedding new light on the terror in the moments after an explosion at the Sandman Hotel in Fort Worth earlier this month.

Fire investigators say there is no sign it was intentional, but at this point, the cause remains unknown.

The calls started flooding in shortly before 3:30 on the afternoon of January 8.

"Yo, there's a big explosion here at the Sandman Hotel," said one caller. "Big, big loud bang."

Many callers did not know what exploded, Some could only see the smoke and debris.

"So it looks like the first floor, all of the windows are blown out," said another caller. "I see maybe one or two, maybe police cars, but I don't see any fire, but it was a flat-out explosion."

In nearby buildings, evacuation orders quickly changed to shelter in place.

"I wouldn't go outside, I would stay inside your building," the 911 dispatcher is heard saying.

Scot and Angela Cockroft knew right away it was bad.

"We were on the phone with 911, we were one of the first calls," Angela Cockroft told FOX 4.

The Cockrofts were in an elevator inside the hotel when the explosion happened.

"We're stuck in an elevator filled with smoke, it's on fire," Angela can be heard saying in one of the 911 calls.

Moments later, the doors opened, and it was time to escape.

"Let's go down the stairs! Get out of the elevator," she said in the call.

Fort Worth Sandman Signature Hotel explosion site on January 16, 2024

Eight days later, the damage is still evident along Houston Street, where gaping holes in the pavement and building are fenced off.

There is still not much clarity on the cause.

Fort Worth Fire believes there was natural gas.

Atmos Energy says it found "no indication that its system was involved."

The focus is now on the interior of the 121-year-old building. The fire department is confident that whatever did this damage did not start outside the property.

"The debris is covering the street. I mean, this is a big explosion," one caller said.

21 people were injured in the explosion, including one woman critically.

The basement of the hotel is where the most seriously injured victims were and is the subject of the investigation.

Multiple lawsuits have already been filed on victims' behalf. One victim says he reported smelling natural gas, but at this point, the fire department can only say it suspects natural gas was involved.