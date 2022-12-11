Former UCF football player reportedly passes away

article

Former University of Central Florida student and football player Jake Hescock has passed away, the school's head football coach tweeted on Sunday.

In a tweet, University of Central Florida Head Coach Gus Malzahn confirmed Hescocks death.

"We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach.He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family.

Hescock was a former UCF tight end and finished his 2021 Senior season starting all 12 regular games, and making one tackle.