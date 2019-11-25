Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer is delivering Thanksgiving meals to first responders in Pinellas, Hillsborough

A legend with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is paying it forward this holiday season by giving his “thanks” to first responders.

Former Buc, Mike Alstott, and the Alstott Family Foundation are expanding their Thanksgiving meal donations into Hillsborough County. The foundation has been delivering Thanksgiving meals to local fire stations for the last 12 years, as firefighters on shift will miss a traditional gathering with their loved ones at home.

“We’re very appreciative of what they do for us on a daily basis," Alstott said to FOX 13. "Obviously, for the holiday season, they are away from their families. We just want to pay our respects and our gratitude for them.”

The program started in Pinellas County, and, for the first time, deliveries will be made to fire stations in Hillsborough County.

On Friday, volunteers and Mike Alstott himself helped deliver meals to 31 stations in Pinellas County. On Monday morning, deliveries were sent to all 44 fire stations in Hillsborough County.

