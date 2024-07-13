Former President Donald Trump on Pennsylvania rally shooting: Bullet pierced upper right ear

article

Former President Donald Trump said he "knew immediately that something was wrong" after he heard a "whizzing sound" and was then shot in the ear while making a speech at a campaign rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania, according to a statement posted to his Truth Social platform.

Live coverage: Trump injured but 'fine' during shooting at Pennsylvania rally

Trump's campaign said the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee was safe and fine after the apparent shooting. The alleged shooter is dead, according to the AP. Someone attending the rally was also reportedly killed, the AP reported.

Here is Donald Trump's full statement:

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.

It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

