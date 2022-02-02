Former New Smyrna Beach Mayor dies at 77

article

City flags will fly at half-staff in New Smyrna Beach this week, to remember Former New Smyrna Beach Mayor James Vandergrifft.

Officials tell FOX 35 he passed away on Sunday, January 30, at the age of 77.

Vandergrifft began his 21 years of municipal public service in 1985 as a Community Redevelopment Agency advisory board member. He then successfully campaigned for a seat on the City Commission in 1988. He served as vice mayor twice in 1991 and 1995, before winning the mayor's seat, where he served from 1996 through 2007.

His administration oversaw construction of several large projects, including the Venetian Bay Planned Unit Development, Marine Discovery Center, and the New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex.

Vandergrifft is survived by his wife Pam and two sons, Colby and James Adam.