1 dead after house fire in Winter Springs

The Brief A man died after a house fire at the Wedgewood Tennis Villas on Tanner Lane in Winter Springs. Fire crews found heavy damage and difficult conditions inside the home, with debris scattered in a garage area. Officials say the cause is still under investigation, and it is not yet known whether foul play is suspected.



One person has died following a house fire in a Winter Springs neighborhood, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a home on Tanner Lane in the Wedgewood Tennis Villas community, where they encountered heavy smoke and difficult conditions inside.

What we know:

Crews said the home had tight, cluttered spaces that made it harder to navigate.

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A man was initially taken to a hospital with severe burns but later died from his injuries, authorities said.

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Neighbors told first responders they believed someone was inside the home at the time of the fire. Debris from the blaze was visible in and around the garage area.

Residents described the incident as unusual for the typically quiet neighborhood.

What we don't know:

Officials said it is too early to determine whether foul play was involved, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.