Former Orlando Magic player's shoe closet boasts around 450 pairs

A former Orlando Magic player’s shoe closet is wowing people across Central Florida.

Victor Oladipo’s Orlando home recently sold for $1.6 million. The shoe closet holds around 450 pairs of shoes, features colorful lighting, ladders and a keypad to enter.

"He had the shoes in the glass cases as well, as well as being on the wall, so there was a nice leather piece in the middle that housed some of his top, favorite shoes that sat right in the middle," explained realtor KeAusha Jordan.

The Jordan + Lanza team, which listed the home in September, says it wasn’t on the market for long.

The house is approximately 5,300 square feet with a lot of cool features.

"He had his golf. He had his pool. He had his favorite shoe room and his theater upstairs," Jordan said.

Oladipo is now with the Miami Heat. The listing agents say he was great to work with. They also told FOX 35 News that despite that giant shoe closet, he had shoes in other closets as well.

