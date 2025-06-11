2 arrested in deadly Altamonte Springs shooting: deputies

Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred in Seminole County.

On Monday, deputies responded to a residence on Forest Lake Drive regarding a reported shooting.

The suspects—18-year-old Tristin Tully Bennette and 24-year-old Natalia Precious Voltaire—were identified through witness statements and digital evidence. Deputies confirmed that the suspects knew the victim, and the incident was not believed to be random.

Investigators learned that Bennette and Voltaire visited the victim’s home under the pretense of helping clean. Once inside, they attempted to steal guns, officials said. During the confrontation, Voltaire allegedly shot the victim. The pair then fled in a white Chevrolet Camaro.

A "Be On the Lookout" (BOLO) alert was issued for the vehicle. Around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, the Camaro was located in the East Altamonte area near Northlake Boulevard. Altamonte Springs Police conducted a traffic stop, detaining all occupants. Several guns and other pieces of evidence were recovered from the vehicle, officials said.

Following questioning, both Voltaire and Bennette were arrested. They have been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and grand theft of a firearm. The suspects were booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility and are being held without bond.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: